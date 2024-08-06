NBA Champion Warns Knicks Star Jalen Brunson
Had Mike Miller been Jalen Brunson's agent during recent negotiations, the New York Knicks would be $113 million poorer.
With the NBA trapped in a realative dead period on the 2024 calendar, Brunson's sacrificial contract extension remains a talking point in hardwood circles. Miller, a player-turned-agent (whose client list includes Paolo Banchero and Ja Morant) is the latest to offer his two cents, doing so on his web series "The OGs."
"I can't get my hands around it," Miller admitted. "$113 million was the thing that he gave up. I don't understand it. As an agent, it's hard. All the power to him, I don't know if I could ever say give up $113 million."
By signing a contract extension this offseason rather than the next, Brunson netted the Knicks nine figures in savings. Even though Brunson will get over $156 million under the new extension, even with the discount, Miller remained somewhat perplexed by his fellow point guard's generosity.
Guest and NBA insider Shams Charania reasoned that that Brunson took the discount with his "family" (i.e. his father and Knicks assistant coach Rick and Knicks president and his former agent Leon Rose) in mind while co-host and fellow NBA veteran Udonis Haslem theorized that the Knicks will be more than happy to "take care" of Brunson when he retires.
That's not enough for Miller, a two-time champion and the 2001 NBA Rookie of the Year.
"It's not promised that this (thing) is going to work out," Miller said. "They're really good ... (but) what happens if the team is really, really bad? What if? The New York Knicks aren't going to keep being bad. He's got the most tradable contract."
One of the reasons why the Knicks are perhaps so fortunate that Brunson took a discount was perhaps because no reasonable salary could pay back what he has done for the franchise in the last two seasons.
Brunson has become one of the undeniable faces of New York basketball and has launched the Knicks back into NBA relevancy. New York has one playoff series in each of the last two postseasons and expectations have only heightened now that the team is getting healthy after injuries ate away at the primary rotation and that former Villanova Wildcat/Brooklyn Net Mikal Bridges is in tow.
Despite admitting that he would never outright advise a client to take a discount, Miller did relent by the end of his diatribe, admitting that "love(s) when New York Knicks basketball is good."
"I want this to be clear: I'm here for what he did," Miller said. "I'm just telling you it's interesting that he did it ... I'm happy for what happened. I hope it works out, I hope they're great."
