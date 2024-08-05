Knicks Sign Final Draft Pick
The New York Knicks have finally completed their rookie collection: per Michael Scott of HoopsHype, the Knicks and second-round draft pick Kevin McCullar Jr. have agreed upon a two-way deal.
With that signing, each of the Knicks' four selections from the 2024 NBA Draft is with in the organization in one way, shape, or form. Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek were the first two while McCullar joins final pick Ariel Hukporti one a two-way contract that will likely have him honing his skills with the G League club in Westchester.
McCullar was the 56th pick in June's draft, originally chosen in a slot originally by the Denver Nuggets before the pick made its way to New York through several trades. He's fresh off a career-best season at Kansas, one that saw him average a career-best 18.3 points and 4.1 assists in his final tour as a Jayhawk. McCullar previous repped Texas Tech after gaining four-star recognition at Karen Wager High School in San Antonio.
It's no surprise to see the Knicks destine McCullar for further development: injuries, alas, partly defined his collegiate career, as he missed Texas Tech's national title run with a tibia injury in his freshman year before a bone bruise interrupted his senior campaign in Lawrence. McCullar did not participate in the Knicks' Summer League slate, opting to stay in New York to rehab with the Knicks' training staff.
Despite the medical woes, McCullar's two-way talents have left many in the organization intrigued by what he can offer. Of note, McCullar earned an invitation to the Big 12's All-Defensive Team in 2023 and was a third-team All-American upon his departure from the conference.
Kansas assistant coach and former St. John's boss Norm Roberts offered a sterling compliment, comparing McCullar to current Knicks standout Josh Hart.
"He probably has as high of a defensive IQ as any player I’ve ever been around in my life," Roberts told Peter Botte of the New York Post. "He’s tough as nails, so he’ll go guard a 6-foot-9 guy or guard a 5-foot-11 guy. So that, to me, is a guy that will fit right in with who they are and what they do.”
