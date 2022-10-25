NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Trending Up After Blowout Win vs. Pistons?

The New York Knicks hope to smash expectations this year. But where does the team project in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks are riding high after a massive 24-point win against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

With the win, the Knicks somewhat redeemed themselves after a tough overtime loss on opening night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

After their first week of games, the Knicks landed at No. 20 in this week's power rankings written by The Athletic.

"Even though the New York Knicks lost the first game, they had a real chance to take it from Memphis in Memphis," The Athletic writes. "They dominated Detroit to get their first win of the season, and this looks a lot better than what we saw from them last season.

"Even the energy just seems more focused and mature as a group. It’s only two games, but Julius Randle looks like a brand new person compared to last season. Brunson is already a steadying force for the Knicks. And maybe the biggest surprise is Tom Thibodeau playing Cam Reddish and Reddish making that a good decision."

The Knicks are working to get back to their 2020-21 selves after failing to make the playoffs last season.

This week's power rankings show that the Knicks are closer to last year than the year before, but if the wins keep coming, the team will be trending up.

The Knicks take the court again tonight against the Orlando Magic at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

