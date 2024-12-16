Knicks Admire Mikal Bridges Historic Streak
Death, taxes, New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges suiting up.
The Knicks star reached an epic landmark when he took to the floor at Kia Center on Sunday evening: by partaking in the Knicks' conference clash with the Orlando Magic, Bridges was officially credited with participating in his 500th consecutive NBA game. He is just the 11th player in NBA history to acquire such a streak and the Knicks noted that he's sixth (first since Terry Tyler in 1978-85) to do so at the onset of his Association endeavors without missing a single contest.
Bridges has conceded the chase of NBA iron man A.C. Green, the only pro to make it to four digits (1,192 consecutive appearances between 1986 and 2001). That didn't stop his colleagues and coach from recognizing what had transpired, which stands as a brilliant anomaly in the era of load management and minutes restrictions.
"We got to drug test him,” Karl-Anthony Towns joked after the Knicks secured a 100-91 win over the Magic, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "Everyone talks about offensive traits and talents and defensive traits and talents, but the most impactful and the greatest trait you can have is availability and he has it and he’s shown it. Shoutout to him. That’s a huge accomplishment.”
“In today’s NBA, it’s pretty remarkable,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau added, per Steve Popper of Newsday. “(It's a) testament to him and the way he takes care of himself and prepares and does all those things. (He's) really durable, incredible worker, puts a lot into it. So it doesn’t happen by accident.”
Bridges' landmark showing proved to be one of his best efforts of the season: not only did he earn 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting but his shutdown defense kept lingering Magic star Jalen Suggs in check (4-of-19 from the field before fouling out). With the win, New York (16-10) passed Orlando for third place on the early Eastern Conference leaderboard.
Per Popper, Bridges was unaware of his streak reaching half a thousand until he was informed in the aftermath. The tally began upon his NBA entry out of Villanova with the Phoenix Suns in 2018 and has continued in New York between his minutes with the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. Even if Bridges doesn't catch Green, no one can deny his metropolitan mettle: entering Sunday action, Bridges led the NBA in minutes at just over 38 a game.
"I just try to be available and help my team," Bridges said in Popper's report. "I just felt ever since I got in the league and wherever I’ve been at, I feel like I can help [by] being out there.”
For all the talk that Bridges' mere presence is doing the trick, he's starting to rediscover his shooting stroke: with Sunday's output added to the tally, Bridges is shooing over 55 percent from the field in the Knicks' last seven games, five of which have landed in their favor.
Bridges' 501st entry is set for Thursday night when the Knicks face the Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!