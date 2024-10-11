Knicks' Mikal Bridges Knows He Won't Catch A.C. Green
One of the newest New York Knicks knows that catching A.C. Green is a bridge too far.
Considering the Knicks' dire recent luck with injuries, going after Mikal Bridges was a no-brainer: the former Villanova Wildcats and Brooklyn Nets star has yet to miss a game in six professional seasons, which includes an 83-game tally when his services were transferred from Phoenix to Atlantic Avenue at the 2023 trade deadline.
In this era of load management and medical scrutiny, Bridges' streak of 474 consecutive regular appearances is downright refreshing. That tally extends to 513 if postseason games are added.
But, unlike Robert Downey Jr., Bridges is not calling himself "iron man," as he snuffed out the idea of removing Green from the spot at the top of the record book chapter he has held since 1997.
“No way I’m catching him,” Bridges said of Green, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I’ve got to see what he was doing at the end [of his streak]. I wonder if he was subbing in and subbing out. It ain’t that deep, I promise you. I’m just trying to play.”
Despite his durability, Bridges isn't even half way to Green's streak, which sits at 1,106. Green, a three-time champion, spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and is the only player in NBA history to stretch a streak to four digits. To Bridges' point, Green was averaging just over 17 minutes a game when the streak ended upon his retirement after the 2000-01 season with the Miami Heat. All in all, Green missed just eight games throughout his entire NBA career, including just three in the regular season.
Bridges can still reach more manageable landmarks this season, his maiden voyage with the Knicks: with 26 more regular season games, he'll become just the 11th player in NBA history to reach 500 in a row and just the third in the new century, joining Andre Miller and former Knicks coach Derek Fisher. If he goes the full 82 again, he'll stand at 556, which would move him past Fisher (537) for 10th.
Bridges' conditioning, as well as two-way abilities, make it seem like he was grown in a lab for use on a Tom Thibodeau-led team. Prior to Isaiah Hartenstein going the distance in 2022-23, the Knicks had gone six years without having a player appear in all 82 games. Robin Lopez was the last to appear in each starting lineup, doing so in 2015-16.
“People have asked me what’s the secret, and I’m just, like, ‘I’m blessed.’ I’ve got skinny bones that could hold up really well,” Bridges said in Bondy's report. “[I'm] just doing a lot of recovery and lifting, just doing things to help prevent [injuries]. That’s pretty much it.”
Though it didn't count toward his streak, Bridges made his unofficial Madison Square Garden debut as a Knick on Wednesday, scoring 16 points in a 117-94 preseason victory over the Washington Wizards. New York resumes exhibition play on Sunday against Minnesota (6 p.m. ET, MSG).
