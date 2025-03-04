Knicks Among Elite in Power Rankings
The New York Knicks found themselves coming through in the clutch, winning their last two games in the final seconds and in overtime, respectively.
Their heroics late in games have prompted NBA.com writer John Schuhmann to push the Knicks up one spot in his weekly power rankings. The team now sits at No. 5 after slotting in at No. 6 last week.
"Since getting clobbered in Cleveland and Boston, the Knicks have won three straight games, picking up comeback road wins in Memphis and Miami over the weekend," Schuhmann writes.
"The Knicks rank 24th offensively (108.5 points scored per 100 possessions) since the All-Star break, having seen pretty big drops in free throw rate and offensive rebounding percentage. The offense has been a little better (113.0 scored per 100) over this three-game winning streak, but it might be a good thing that all three wins were somewhat ugly and that they had to get serious defensively, especially in the second half in Miami on Sunday."
"They’ve still played the third fewest clutch games, but the Knicks are now 16-7 (second best) in games that were within five points in the last five minutes. That includes a 5-0 mark in overtime after some more Jalen Brunson heroics in Miami. Despite the lack of clutch games, Brunson (who’s played in all 23) ranks second in total clutch points (132) and is now 8-for-11 on shots to tie or take the lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter or overtime. Those eight buckets lead the league, with three players tied for second with six each."
The only teams that rank higher than the Knicks are the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Knicks are back in action tomorrow to host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET.
