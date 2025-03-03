Knicks Weekly: Playoff Race, First Game Against New Lakers
Keep track of what was and what will be for the New York Knicks ...
Where the Knicks Stand
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
1. Cleveland
50
10
2. Boston
43
18
7.5
3. KNICKS
40
20
10
4. Milwaukee
34
25
15
5. Indiana
34
25
15
6. Detroit
34
27
16.5
Entering this week, the Knicks are still firmly placed in the third slot on the Eastern Conference bracket. Depending on what transpires at the bottom of the playoff picture, the Knicks could have at least a Play-In spot secured by the end of the week. Their current magic number in that regard is five, linked to Knicks wins and losses for 11th-place Philadelphia. The number to clinch a top six tally is at 13.
If the season ended this week, the Knicks would play the Detroit Pistons in the opening round of the playoffs. The streaking Pistons have won two of three meetings staged so far this season and one more get-together is on the docket in April.
Last Week: 3-0
Following another listless showing in Boston — one that created a plethora of worries and narrative — the Knicks ended their week with three consecutive victories, downing the reeling Philadelphia 76ers 110-105 at Madison Square Garden (without Karl-Anthony Towns, who sat out due to a knee injury) before tipping off a brief Southern road trip with a tight 114-113 final over the Memphis Grizzlies. The trip down south ended with a 116-112 overtime triumph over the Miami Heat, one that saw Brunson score 26 points in the second half and the extra session.
New York staved off a furious Philadelphia comeback thanks to clutch antics from Jalen Brunson before an OG Anunoby triple provided the winning margin over Memphis. The win over the Grizzlies gave the Knicks a season sweep in the yearly couple. For all their struggles against the Association podium, the Knicks own a 5-2 record against the teams ranked second-through fifth in the West entering this week.
Player of the Week: Mitchell Robinson
4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds
Yes, plenty of other players lit up the statsheet for the Knicks but Robinson's long-awaited return deserves some recognition. While it's a little much to ask Robinson to solve all of the Knicks' defensive problems, he certainly left an impression during his seventh season debut on Friday in Memphis: in a narrow win over the Grizzlies, the Knicks were a plus-11 on the scoreboard during Robinson's dozen minutes and he was on the floor for the crucial final defensive possessions.
Honorable Mentions
- Jalen Brunson: 26.3 points, 45.8 field goal percentage, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals
- Mikal Bridges: 19.0 points, 55.6 field goal percentage, 1.0 steals
- Josh Hart: 13.0 points, 52.0 field goal percentage,10.7 rebounds
- OG Anunoby: 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds
They Said It
"The frustrating part about this is that we have what it takes, we have the personnel. We have everything we need in that locker room. We've just got to put it together ... the amount of times we've been embarrassed on national television, that should ring a bell. That should be a wake-up call in of itself, not just for those games, just like for the rest of the season. We've got to wake the [heck] up."—Jalen Brunson on the Knicks' struggles against elite teams (h/t Roommates Show)
This Week
Tuesday: Golden State
(7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT)
Ironically enough, the Knicks face Butler's new employers from the Bay Area on Tuesday night, which will be their last game at Madison Square Garden before embarking on the yearly March road trip necessitated by the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament. Though Butler missed a Saturday loss in Philadelphia, the Warriors (32-28) previously put together a five-game winning streak that allowed them to also take over their Play-In top spot. Tuesday will be the latter part of a back-to-back for Golden State, which will be in Charlotte on Monday. The Knicks get their yearly couple with the Warriors out of the way in speedy fashion, as they'll be in San Francisco on March 15.
Thursday: @ LA Lakers
(10 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT)
February began with the Lakers winning twice during their yearly visit to Manhattan: not only did they take of the care of the Knicks by a 128-112 decision at MSG but they also acquired former Jalen Brunson teammate Luka Doncic in a wholly unexpected deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers (37-21) may not be in the Association's top three yet but with Doncic and LeBron James in tow, they're undeniable title contenders and offer a perfect chance for the Knicks to test and prove their championship mettle. Los Angeles has won five in a row entering this week and is 9-2 since adding Doncic to the fold.
Friday: @ LA Clippers
(10:30 p.m. ET, MSG)
The Knicks will be up late as they wrap up the annual SoCal couple, facing a reeling Clipper group that is barely clinging onto the last automatic playoff spot in the West. Perhaps wary of their roommates acquiring Doncic, Los Angeles (32-27) has lost four of its last five, including a 106-102 defeat to the aforementioned Lakers in a Crypto.com Arena civil war on Friday night. The Clippers will make their way to MSG before the month lets out, stopping by Manhattan on March 26.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!
- Knicks Center Ready For More as Return Continues
- Knicks Playoff Watch: Magic Numbers, Clinching Scenarios, and More
- NBA Sets Date For Knicks-Raptors Resolution
- NBA All-Star Calls For Bizarre Knicks Trade
- Knicks' Pricey Additions Come Through in Big Win
- Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Impresses in Long-Awaited Return