Knicks Center Ready for More as Journey Back Continues
Finally back on the floor after a medically-induced sabbatical, New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is wasting no time getting back to work.
Robinson made the most of his long-awaited seventh season debut on Friday night, earning six points and five rebounds in 12 minutes of action as the Knicks took a 114-113 decision from the Memphis Grizzlies. It was Robinson's first action since ankle woes ate away at his sixth tour of Manhattan and interrupted New York's most recent postseason run.
Though obviously burdened by a minutes ceiling, Robinson made it clear he only wants more as he hopes to serve as the difference-makers in a metropolitan championship push.
“[The limit] goes up,” Robinson said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “[Friday] was just 12 [minutes]. I think it was supposed to be about 18. But 12 is fine.”
Robinson was appreciative of head coach Tom Thibodeau's strategies for him on Friday night: while Karl-Anthony Towns foul trouble perhaps forced him into an immediate early workload, Robinson was notably on the floor for the final Memphis offensive possessions after of the game Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby gave the Knicks the necessary margin on the other end.
Appropriately, Robinson secured the final rebound after would-be winners from Ja Morant and Santi Aldama fell short. The most telling part of Robinson's night was perhaps the plus-11 advantage the Knicks held on the scoreboard when he was on the floor, a team-best as they took down the Western Conference runner-up from the start of the weekend.
While it'd be far from fair to fully place the burden of the Knicks' defensive turnaround on Robinson, there does appear to be some form of expectations placed upon him ... ones that Thibodeau felt were fulfilled on Friday.
"Getting Mitch back was a big plus for us. Mitch getting in there, in I think 12 minutes five rebounds - great, great," Thibodeau said, per Phillip Martinez of SNY. "It gives us a different element to our team. It makes us a lot bigger."
