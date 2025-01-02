Knicks Backup Suffers Hamstring Injury
The New York Knicks' backcourt depth continues to shrink.
In the midst of their Wednesday night game against the Utah Jazz, the Knicks announced that Miles "Deuce" McBride would not partake due to a hamstring issue. New York is already missing starting point guard Jalen Brunson due to calf tightness and McBride was added to the injury report with a questionable diagnosis during first quarter action.
McBride was originally announced to be starting in Brunson's place but was unexpectedly replaced by Cameron Payne. Ian Begley of SNY had further information, stating that McBride was injured in warmups and did not appear on the Knicks' bench during the first quarter of Utah's visit.
Having firmly established himself as a trusted member of the Knicks' rotation, McBride is averaging 9.8 points and 3.0 assists so far this season while shooting just over 40 percent from three-point range.
With both Brunson and McBride, the Knicks (23-10) are set to rely heavily on Payne on Wednesday night. Payne had a game-best six assists and three steals over 17 minutes in Wednesday's opening half.
The next man up on the point guard depth chart is Tyler Kolek, who spent Thursday afternoon with the team's G League club in Westchester. The second-round pick scored 36 points and sank the winning free throw of matinee, which saw Westchester take down the Indiana Mad Ants 117-114.
New York leads Utah 55-46 at halftime in Manhattan.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!