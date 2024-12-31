Josh Hart's New Year's Resolution After Knicks' Win Streak
Even as Jan. 1 brings about promises of change and self-improvement, New York Knicks fans hope Josh Hart remains exactly the same.
Hart ended his 2024 on a high note, putting up a 23-point, 15-rebound, 10-assist triple-double as the Knicks won their eighth straight and completed a mini-sweep of the Washington Wizards with a 126-106 final on Monday night at Capital One Arena.
The Knicks' early success has been partly built by Hart, who is averaging career-highs at 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Even so, the third-year Knick is looking to improve himself both on and off the floor, explaining his 2025 plan to Bill Pidto of MSG Network following Monday's win.
"My New Year's resolution [is to] keep winning, grow on my faith, and be a good dad," a jubilant Hart said.
Some may criticize the Knicks for living in the past, but fans will be certainly be fine if Hart channels recent metropolitan history: the veteran's arrival in February 2023 has been a turning point on the franchise timeline, as New York has the fifth-best record in the NBA since acquiring his services from Portland in exchange for a package headlined by Cam Reddish and a first-round pick that became Kris Murray. This season
Monday marked Hart's ninth-career triple double, all of which have been earned in a Knick uniform. For all of his perceived strengths, however, Hart told Pidto he still couldn't get over Mike and Ike's, his sugar-coated weakness, when the latter suggested they give the vice up together.
"That's never going to happen!" Hart said. "[Giving up] Mike and Ike's, ain't never going to happen!"
Hart's first chance to bring one part of his resolution to life lands on Wednesday when the Knicks open 2025 with a visit from the Utah Jazz (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
