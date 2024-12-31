Josh Hart Triple-Double Ends Knicks' Year on High Note
Faced with an opportunity to earn their eighth consecutive win to close out the calendar year, the New York Knicks left the ball dropping to Times Square.
New York held off another challenge from the pesky Washington Wizards, pulling away late to earn a 126-106 victory in their final showing of 2024 on Monday night at Capital One Arena. Having previously squeaked by Washington in overtime on Saturday, the Knicks outscored the Wizards 67-49 in the second half after leading by only two at halftime.
Josh Hart's ninth career triple-double led the way for the Knicks, as he put up 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, all good for season-highs in each category. All but six points came in a second quarter that saw him shoot 6-of-7 from the field, including three consecutive triples. New York (23-10) had shot 1-of-11 from three in the opening period and trailed 30-27 before Hart's showcase.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks in scoring with 32 points and posted a double-double with 13 boards.
It was a bittersweet night for Washington (5-25), which one against displayed some fight before reality set in: the team welcomed back franchise face Kyle Kuzma to the fold after 12 games off and he scored nine points in 21 minutes. Washington, however, lost rookie standout Carlton "Bub" Carrington to a scary head injury in the latter stages of the third quarter, one that required a wheelchair upon his exit from the floor.
The Knicks will be back in action on New Year's night when the Utah Jazz visit Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
