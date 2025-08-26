All Knicks

Knicks Best 21st Century Players Revealed

The New York Knicks have some of the NBA's star-studded talent from the past 25 years.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson complains about a possible foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson complains about a possible foul during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets. / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks haven't experienced a lot of team success in the last 25 years, but they have rostered some very good players.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed his version of the Knicks "Mount Rushmore" from the 21st Century and listed Carmelo Anthony, Jalen Brunson, Allan Houston and Julius Randle.

"Carmelo Anthony dropped a since-2000-leading 10,186 points and secured two All-NBA selections in a New York Knicks uniform. He’s a given," Favale wrote. 

"Jalen Brunson isn’t just on this Mt. Rushmore. He has two All-NBA selections, just led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000 and already ranks inside the top six in franchise history for both playoff points (sixth) and assists (third). He’s on the Knicks' all-time Mt. Rushmore."

"Say what you will about Julius Randle. The window in which we’re working for the Knicks is largely bleak. His two All-NBA bids and Most Improved Player award in 2020-21 amount to an automatic inclusion."

"... Allan Houston wasn’t anywhere near his peak by the end of his tenure, but he played enough to rank third among Knicks in total points in this era and is a symbol of a better, scrappier era of Knicks basketball."

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryan
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Favale listed David Lee, Jamal Crawford, Kurt Thomas and Amar’e Stoudemire as honorable mentions, but Houston ultimately claimed the final spot in the group.

The Knicks don't have many options for this exercise, but it's clear the team has talent from over the years. Anthony is about to be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame next month, while Brunson is leading the Knicks to their best run of success since the 1990's. Brunson wouldn't have been able to start off his Knicks career with the same level of success without Randle, so all three should be given their flowers.

Houston is best known for helping the Knicks reach the 1999 NBA Finals, but he made the All-Star team in 2000 and 2001, so his contributions to the franchise should also be recognized.

There's hope that the Knicks will be able to have more team success on top of these individual accolades as the years go on.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News