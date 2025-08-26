Knicks Best 21st Century Players Revealed
The New York Knicks haven't experienced a lot of team success in the last 25 years, but they have rostered some very good players.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed his version of the Knicks "Mount Rushmore" from the 21st Century and listed Carmelo Anthony, Jalen Brunson, Allan Houston and Julius Randle.
"Carmelo Anthony dropped a since-2000-leading 10,186 points and secured two All-NBA selections in a New York Knicks uniform. He’s a given," Favale wrote.
"Jalen Brunson isn’t just on this Mt. Rushmore. He has two All-NBA selections, just led the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000 and already ranks inside the top six in franchise history for both playoff points (sixth) and assists (third). He’s on the Knicks' all-time Mt. Rushmore."
"Say what you will about Julius Randle. The window in which we’re working for the Knicks is largely bleak. His two All-NBA bids and Most Improved Player award in 2020-21 amount to an automatic inclusion."
"... Allan Houston wasn’t anywhere near his peak by the end of his tenure, but he played enough to rank third among Knicks in total points in this era and is a symbol of a better, scrappier era of Knicks basketball."
Favale listed David Lee, Jamal Crawford, Kurt Thomas and Amar’e Stoudemire as honorable mentions, but Houston ultimately claimed the final spot in the group.
The Knicks don't have many options for this exercise, but it's clear the team has talent from over the years. Anthony is about to be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame next month, while Brunson is leading the Knicks to their best run of success since the 1990's. Brunson wouldn't have been able to start off his Knicks career with the same level of success without Randle, so all three should be given their flowers.
Houston is best known for helping the Knicks reach the 1999 NBA Finals, but he made the All-Star team in 2000 and 2001, so his contributions to the franchise should also be recognized.
There's hope that the Knicks will be able to have more team success on top of these individual accolades as the years go on.
