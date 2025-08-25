Knicks Land on Century's Top Shots List for Wrong Reason
It's been just over three months since the New York Knicks were dealt a shot to the gut by Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Haliburton's iconic shot ranked ninth in a list of the top 25 shots of the century by CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin.
"Honestly, I don't fully know how to weigh these Haliburton heroics without acknowledging the possibility of a recency bias. I can only say that at the time, it felt like I was watching actual icon stuff. Perhaps the memory of even the Finals game-winner, if only because of the way the Pacers lost that series with the Haliburton injury overshadowing everything that happened before it, will fade slightly over time, but if I had to bet, this shot vs. New York will be the one to stand the test of time," Botkin wrote.
"One, it was against the Knicks, in Madison Square Garden. And two, Halilburton gave the famous "choke" sign to the New York crowd, harkening back to the 1995 Eastern Conference semifinals when Reggie Miller scored eight points in nine seconds before hitting Spike Lee with the hands around the throat."
Haliburton's homage to Miller and the miraculous comeback from the Pacers pushed the game to overtime, where Indiana pulled out a clutch Game 1 win.
The Knicks were traumatized by the shot, leading to a series loss in six games against the Pacers. Once the Knicks lost Game 2 at Madison Square Garden to take an 0-2 deficit, it became clear that New York was in deep water against Indiana.
Had Haliburton not made the shot, it's possible that the Knicks could have won the series and made it to the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, where anything could have happened.
The Thunder would have been favored in the series, but New York would have given Oklahoma City a decent fight. The Thunder are an excellent team, so it's hard to say the Knicks would have beaten them, but it's also unfair to say New York definitely would have lost.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!