Knicks Making Big Assistant Coaching Changes
The New York Knicks are reportedly emptying their coaching cabinet in preparation for Mike Brown’s takeover.
Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks are bidding farewell to several assistant coaches from Tom Thibodeau’s regime, including Daniel Brady, Andy Greer, Othella Harrington, and Dice Yoshimoto.
Since Brown took the job earlier this month, the Knicks have reportedly offered him some creative control in terms of early decision making.
The most notable departure is probably Yoshimto, who previously worked with Thibodeau during the latter’s prior head coaching stops in Chicago and Minnesota. Yoshimoto was also the head coach of the Knicks’ Summer League squad during the Thibodeau era, notably leading the team to a runner-up finish in 2022. Jordan Brink, a major name in the Knicks’ video department, took over such duties this time around.
Bondy previously reported that Brown would retain Thibodeau assistants Rick Brunson, Maurice Cheeks, and Darren Erman, though Brunson will not reprise his role as associate head coach. New York remains on the lookout for candidates in that spot and more, having recently obtained permission to interview Minnesota assistant and former Knicks guard Pablo Prigioni.
Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype further reported that Nick Thibodeau, the former head coach’s nephew that joined the Knicks’ video department last season, would also not return.
