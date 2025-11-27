Two Decisions Knicks Fans Should Be Thankful For

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and appreciate the things that often get lost in the shuffle throughout recent years. Whether it is a major decision or a minor act of kindness, Thanksgiving is the time to sit and discuss what it means to you. For New York Knicks fans, whom for years have not been given reasons to be thankful, can now genuinely give thanks to major decisions in the last couple of years.

Two decisions were made that eventually reshaped the future of the Knicks franchise for years to come.

Moving On From Tom Thibodeau and Hiring Mike Brown

Sep 23, 2025; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown speaks to the media during a media day press conference at the Madison Square Garden training center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks decision to part ways with two-time coach of the year winner Tom Thibodeau shook the NBA world by storm. Fresh off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, which saw the Knicks go home in six games to the Indiana Pacers, many speculated the Knicks would continue rolling with Thibs at the helm. After all, this was the first Eastern Conference Finals appearance for New York in 25 years. Thibodeau brought the no fear, toughness and hardnose basketball identity that fits New York to a T.

But, for the Knicks under Thibodeau there was a clear glass ceiling and it became more obvious over time. The offense hindered, the starters got worn down, especially Jalen Brunson, underutilization of the bench and the isolation dominant offense was proven on many occasions, it does not lead to titles. It was as clear as day, the Knicks organization needed change. Preferably, a new voice that brings a more modern style approach to the game on the offensive side.

In comes Mike Brown. His hiring in New York changed the landscape for the Knicks offense in which almost feels like a complete 180. Brown's offense revolves around the idea of ball movement, making the extra pass, players moving off the ball and last by certainly not least, shooting three pointers.

In this modern day of NBA basketball, the three point shot is by far the most important component of an offense. If a team can not shoot the ball from distance, it would reflect on the teams success. This was clear as day under Thibodeau. Brown also tends to use his bench a lot more than Thibodeau, which allows the starters to be more well rested and show the bench they are trusted. It was a bold and risky decision, but it was the correct one to make, in which Knicks fans should be thankful for.

Jalen Brunson Taking a Pay Cut

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) wears a warm up shirt encouraging people to vote during introductions before the game against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

When the Knicks first signed Brunson during the summer of 2022 to a four-year $104 million deal, many critics called it an overpay. Brunson was fresh off a career year for the Dallas Mavericks that saw him average 16.3 points and 4.8 assists. Following his first year in New York Brunson went from being considered overpaid to extremely underpaid. In his first season with the Knicks, Brunson broke out into superstardom, averaging 24 points and 6.2 assists on tremendous efficiency.

The success would continue for the next four seasons for Brunson, proving he is the face of the team, an all-time Knicks great and a top 10 player in the league. Only signing for a four-year deal, becoming a superstar in the process, it was clear as day Brunson was going to get a super-max contract extension with the Knicks. But that is not what happened.

Superstars normally do not take pay cuts in today's NBA. But, Brunson decided to do so in the summer of 2024. Signing a four-year extension with the Knicks that is worth $156.5 million. To put it into perspective on how much of a pay cut Brunson, a top 10-15 player in the league took, his salary of $34,944,001 for this season is currently ranked as the 46th highest in the league. So far in his Knicks career, Brunson has finished top five in MVP voting in 2023-24, top 10 last season, reached the all-star game twice, won Clutch Player of the Year last season and has been a two time All-NBA team member.

His decision to accept a team-friendly deal saved the team that believed in his abilities money and reshaped the roster as a whole, allowing more flexibility in the process. Because of Brunson's financial sacrifice, the decision to extend Mikal Bridges the following summer was that much more simple.

The rarity of encountering a superstar that prioritizes roster construction over their own personal income is a sight to behold. Brunson's choice sent a message to the Knicks faithful, winning matters more than getting every single dollar he could possibly get with his next deal. Players like Brunson do not grow on trees. In return the Knicks were able to construct a team capable of competing at the highest level and contending for a championship.

Be Thankful Knicks Fans

Knicks fans can gather around the Thanksgiving table and give thanks to the major decisions that needed to be made in the organization. Hiring Mike Brown that pushed Knicks basketball into the modern style of play and a franchise superstar wanting to win at all cost, even if that means hurting his wallet.

