Knicks Broadcaster Makes NFL History
One of the New York Knicks' lasting depth stars made history on Sunday afternoon.
Kenny Albert, who serves as one of the backup television voices of the Knicks on MSG Network, called his 500th NFL game on Sunday afternoon, becoming the first broadcaster to call half a thousand gridiron contests for one network. Albert accomplished the feat at the Week 6 showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, working the booth with former New York Jets linebacker Jonathan Vilma.
“It’s absolutely crazy that it’s been 31 years," Albert said in an interview with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "I don’t know where the time has gone. It’s almost surreal.”
Albert, 56, has called NFL games on Fox since it gained NFL rights in 1994 and is one of the few broadcasters to take his play-by-by duties to all four major North American professional sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL). New York, however, perhaps carries a particular love for Albert, the son of longtime Knicks voice Marv.
Born in New York, Albert is usually the Knicks' primary backup on MSG Network when primary play-by-play Mike Breen is off on national duties. He has carried that role since 2009 and also serves as the radio narrator for New York Rangers games on ESPN New York. Other active duties include calling the top national hockey games for TNT's NHL package.
Albert has been a Madison Square Garden long before he put a headset on, as he held a variety of odd jobs in metropolitan broadcasting before taking over the airwaves.
"It’s been great. I never knew anything different, right? I would get to go to all these games, and I would bring friends, and then I started to do the stats for him. It was an unbelievable learning experience," Albert said of being the son of metropolitan royalty in Marv during a 2024 Q&A with Steve Serby of the New York Post. "(My mother Benita) taught me how to keep score. She sat five rows behind the visiting bench at Knicks games, coaches would often ask who the lady was keeping track of the points and fouls. And she graduated from law school just after turning 50!"
