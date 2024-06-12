Knicks Land Bulls Guard in Trade Proposal
The New York Knicks will be looking to make upgrades all across the roster and they could look at the trade market to find those.
Heavy suggests the idea of a straight-up swap with the Chicago Bulls. The Knicks trade center Mitchell Robinson to Chicago for veteran point guard Alex Caruso.
"In a player for player swap, New York could add Caruso, a 2020 champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, and textbook Tom Thibodeau player," Heavy writes. "The seventh-year guard averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1 block per game, this season."
Caruso, 30, is one of the best defenders in the NBA and would fit into coach Thibodeau's system like a glove. In 2022-23, Caruso was named to the All-Defensive First Team, and he followed that up with a Second Team appearance this past season.
In addition to his defensive prowess, Caruso is coming off his best scoring season, the first time he has averaged double digits in any of his seven years in the league.
Caruso is a valuable player, but the Bulls could be looking to blow things up with DeMar DeRozan entering free agency. Zach LaVine is coming off a major foot surgery, and Nikola Vucevic has his best days behind him, which could lead Chicago to find a new direction.
While Robinson is a start for a potential package for Caruso, it likely won't get the deal done. The Knicks would likely have to include some future draft capital to sweeten the offer for the Bulls.
The Bulls only have the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft, but if the Knicks included No. 24 or 25, it could make things worthwhile for Chicago.
Caruso has just one year left on his deal before he becomes a free agent next summer, so the Bulls have reason to trade him and get some value before he likely hits the open market.
The Bulls will wait for the right deal for Caruso, and that could go up until the February trade deadline, but if the Knicks push an optimal offer now, they could boost their backcourt defense and make it even better.
