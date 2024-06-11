Insider Reveals Knicks Top Competitor for Isaiah Hartenstein
A storm is brewing around Isaiah Hartenstein's New York Knicks future.
Hartenstein is one of the most valuable men on the Knicks' 2024 free agency ledger and Stefan Bondy of the New York Post notes that one team has viewed his metropolitan career with great interest: a Monday report from Bondy declares that the Oklahoma City Thunder are conjuring the perfect storm to acquire Hartenstein's services.
"The Thunder is viewed by NBA sources as the top threat to pry Hartenstein away from the Knicks in free agency," Bondy wrote. "After finishing atop the Western Conference with 57 wins in the regular season, Oklahoma City can make a stronger bid for Hartenstein than the Knicks ... The Thunder has roughly $35 million in cap space and a glut of draft assets to build on its surprising success last season."
Hartenstein was one of the prime examples of New York super subs that rose to the occasion last season, as he effectively became the Knicks' starting center once Mitchell Robinson was lost with what was believed to be a season-ending injury in December. Hartenstein retained the role even when Robinson came back, picking up a career-best 8.3 rebounds a game, including 3.3 of the offensive variety. Even with the Knicks long eliminated, Hartenstein continues to lead all postseason participants in offensive rebounds with 49.
All that and more, however, could well prove to have priced Hartenstein out of the Knicks' range, as he figures to be one of the most valuable available frontcourt men in this summer's free agency class.
"One league source speculated the Thunder would offer a short-term deal (such as two years) with a high salary, providing both sides with long-term flexibility," Bondy said. "Given their cap restraints, the Knicks’ offer for Hartenstein can max at four years, $72.5 million, essentially the same contract they gave Joakim Noah in 2016."
It's no surprise to see Oklahoma City interested in Hartenstein's services: despite landing the Western Conference's top seed, the Thunder's rebounding, or lack thereof, proved to be its downfall. Oklahoma City ranked 29th in offensive rebounds per game and 27th overall.
No player brought in more than five beyond Chet Holmgren (6.3) and the issues were particularly glaring in their elimination at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks: four different North Texans hauled in at least seven a game, led by 10.5 for Luka Doncic.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!