Dan Hurley Turns Down Offer From Knicks' Rival
Dan Hurley was more than happy to wake up from California Dreaming.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hurley has rejected a six-year, $70 million offer from the Los Angeles Lakers to remain the top dog with the Connecticut Huskies. Hurley's Huskies have won each of the last two NCAA Men's Basketball Tournaments and will now go for a third next season.
"As swept away as Hurley became by the Lakers courtship and vision for him, he ultimately couldn't walk away from a chance to make history and pursue a third straight NCAA title," Wojnarowski said. "Even before Lakers talks, Hurley already had a UConn offer to become one of highest paid NCAA coaches and those talks will continue, per sources."
Hurley will instead return to Storrs, where he has amassed a 141-58 record over six seasons. The Huskies' reputation as a national powerhouse has been restored after a few years of meandering, as Hurley has thrust them to the top of the national rankings upon their return to the Big East Conference. Last year saw Hurley guide the Huskies to the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament's championship at Madison Square Garden, UConn's record-tying eighth and the first since 2007.
Meanwhle, the Lakers will now re-open their coaching search as they prepare for an offseason of speculation amidst the potential departure and/or farewell tour for LeBron James. Los Angeles releieved Darvin Ham of his duties after two seasons, the latter of which saw the Lakers fall in the opening round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!