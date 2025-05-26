Knicks PG Could Sign With Contender in Free Agency
The New York Knicks are in the mix of their playoff run against the Indiana Pacers, but there are people with eyes on the offseason and this year's free agency movement.
Teams are looking at those still in the playoffs for potential players to add to their respective squads for next season, hoping that they can provide experience to help get them to where they are this year.
CBS Sports writer Robby Kalland believes the Dallas Mavericks should try to sign Knicks point guard Cam Payne this offseason.
"If I were the Mavs, I wouldn't want Payne to be my lone signing, but if they can't land one of the top names and have to start looking at adding more of a guard rotation by committee, they could certainly do worse than Payne," Kalland wrote.
"He's mercurial but has proven to be a solid regular season backup. He's not someone you want to have to rely on heavily in the playoffs (ask Knicks fans their thoughts on Payne right now), but the Mavs need to be more worried about getting to the postseason right now and Payne can help fill regular season minutes well."
Payne, 30, played in 72 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per contest. He played in about 15 minutes per game during the regular season, but with Tom Thibodeau shrinking his rotation for the playoffs, Payne has only appeared in about half of that time.
Since going off for 14 points in Game 1 against the Detroit Pistons, Payne has only managed to score 16 points combined in the last 13 games for the Knicks.
Playing for the Mavs could warrant a larger role, so the Knicks should be prepared to pay Payne more or say goodbye this summer.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!