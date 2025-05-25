Knicks Considering Lineup Change Ahead of Game 3
The New York Knicks are in trouble. They've dropped both of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the hungry Indiana Pacers, and now sit one precarious game away from having to play for their survival.
They'd have to win four of their next five starting now to advance to the NBA Finals, and would have to win an unheard-of four straight elimination games should they fumble Game 3 on Sunday night. They're being forced into do-or-die mode for the first time in these playoffs, and they're pondering shifting to a new look as the series shifts to Indiana.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks have "strongly considered" removing Josh Hart from the starting lineup in favor of Mitchell Robinson. This would be a drastic move by head coach Tom Thibodeau, one of the most starter-reliant coaches the league has seen.
While Hart, who led the league in minutes per game with 37.6, starting 77 games, Robinson made the leap to the opening unit just three times across this past regular season. He's elevated his value with his defensive versatility and offensive rebounding during as a crucial piece to this playoff run, a +6 over the two conference finals losses to lead all five regular starters.
He'd provide a bigger look and more threatening defender to beat at the rim, a presence he's yet to apply in a role so big as the starting center in this series. He's a part of most of New York's best two-man defensive lineups, someone capable of snagging boards over anyone and a consistent threat to create second-chance opportunities.
Hart, a fan favorite, hasn't been able to change the game with his defense as the Pacers' high-motor attack in the fast break has worn on the heavy minute eaters. He's also been unable to hurt Indiana as a shooter, and a double-center lineup would free Karl-Anthony Towns from some of his usual two-way big man duties and free him up to fire away from deep as a scoring specialist.
Nothing's been made official yet, but according to Begley, "based on where things stand currently, Robinson will be starting in [Sunday's] game."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!