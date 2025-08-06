Knicks Legend's Son Included in NBA Mock Draft
The New York Knicks could continue a family legacy by taking Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, in the NBA Draft two years from now.
Kiyan, 18, is attending Syracuse University this fall, but he may not be a one-and-done prospect like his dad was in the 2003 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report writer Jonathan Wasserman conducted a way-too-early 2027 NBA mock draft where the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Kiyan with the No. 28 overall pick.
"Kiyan Anthony — son of Carmelo Anthony — has enough 2-guard size and three-level scoring skills for scouts to detect long-term pro potential," Wasserman wrote.
"Syracuse doesn't have a great track record of producing one-and-done first-rounders, however, and this season could be an adjustment year as he transitions from go-to option to tightening his shot selection alongside JJ Starling and Donnie Freeman.
"Anthony has developed into a versatile shotmaker who creates well for himself with his handle and change of speed, getting into his pull-up and float game around the key. Being an Anthony, he's unsurprisingly added advanced footwork for separating and generating rhythm into his shot.
"He'll have to continue to improve his catch-and-shoot stroke and playmaking for scouts to fully buy his fit at the NBA level."
The Knicks held the No. 24 overall pick, but Wasserman had them passing on him in favor of Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr.
"Scouts will want to see Darius Acuff develop his playmaking and decision-making at Arkansas. Though a tough scorer and shotmaker, it could take two years to fully maximize his draft stock alongside DJ Wagner," Wasserman wrote.
"He doesn't wow with speed or explosion, but he's very effective playing slow to fast to get to spots. Acuff uses that change of speed to crack the first line of defense and create pull-up, floater and assist opportunities."
It remains to be seen how Kiyan will do in his collegiate career and a lot will happen between now and the time he gets drafted.
That being said, it would be a sight to see for Knicks fans to see the Anthony family legacy continue in the league, especially if he plays for New York someday.
