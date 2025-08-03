Wife of Former Knicks Forward Survives Shark Encounter
The wife of former New York Knicks forward Danilo Gallinari shared the details of a scary situation in Puerto Rico, one where she was bitten by a shark while expecting her third child.
Eleonora Boi, an Italian sports media figure, documented the "worst day of [her] life" in a Friday Instagram post, revealing that she was in the midst of a hospital stay after the encounter. Fortunately, the "little mermaid from Sardinia" was in good spirits, as she had struck a silly pose in her hospital selfie and mentioned that both she and the baby are safe.
"I never thought I'd be attacked by a shark, especially near the shore on a crowded beach," Boi said in her accompanying caption (h/t Google Translate). "Fortunately, my baby and I are fine. I was rescued promptly, and the surgery to repair my poor, bitten leg went well."
Boi is expecting her third child with Gallinari, an Italian-born forward drafted sixth overall by the Knicks in the 2008 NBA Draft. She thanked the ex-New Yorker for his love and support, in her post, which also included a mock threat to the offending shark to expect legal action.
"I thank my husband, who, despite marrying Fantozzi-Boi, gave me all his love and so much courage," Boi said, with "Fantozzi" perhaps referring to an unlucky Italian comedic character of the same name. "Today he even missed the Bad Bunny concert, but he shouldn't get his hopes up, it's only for a short time."
Per Tionah Lee of E! News, Boi's injury is being investigated by Puerto Rico's Department of Natural and Environmental Resources to determine the species of shark responsible for the bite.
Gallinari and Boi are currently stationed in Puerto Rico, where the former is continuing his playing career with the Vaqueros de Bayamón, which has also recently hosted fellow former Knick Renaldo Balkman.
Gallinari spent the first two-plus seasons of a lengthy NBA career in Manhattan, averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds before he was sent to Denver in 2011's famed barter for Carmelo Anthony. His 14-year NBA tenure has also featured stops in Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Washington, Atlanta, Detroit and most recently, Milwaukee.
