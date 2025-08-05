Knicks Offseason Hasn't Been Perfect
The New York Knicks have had a good offseason, but it hasn't been perfect.
A perfect offseason would have meant they were unequivocally the favorites to win the Eastern Conference, but they are just one of a handful of contenders, just like they were last season.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III graded the Knicks offseason and gave them a "B+" for the moves they have made.
"Given that the Knicks were one of the most financially tight teams in the NBA this offseason, adding two legitimate role players in Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele is nothing to sneeze at. New York needed depth this summer, and it got it in the form of a bench scorer and a utility forward," Edwards wrote.
"Neither signing was splashy, but, on paper, it should bolster a team that made the Eastern Conference finals and struggled to get consistency from its bench. The Knicks were also able to secure a long-term extension with Mikal Bridges, which was for four years and $150 million, $6 million less than his maximum salary."
"Bridges is a good player on both ends, and the Knicks now have their core set up for the next several years. Furthermore, Bridges signing for less than the max extension may help New York stay under the second apron going forward. Solid business all around."
The Knicks have done enough to stay in the conversation at the top of the Eastern Conference, but they haven't sailed above the rest.
That's not the worst thing in the world because they could have opted to take an even bigger risk to get further without any guarantee of winning given to them.
They are still far away from the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the only way they are going to grow and bridge the gap is to prove themselves during the regular season.
