Knicks Coach Loved Free Agent Target at Last Stop
In his prior stop with the Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks head coach reportedly sought to give Ben Simmons the royal treatment.
Simmons is reportedly one of the prime names up for one of the final roster spots on the Knicks' ledger and this apparently isn't the first time Brown has made a play for his services: longtime NBA insider Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson mentioned that Brown "salivated" over the idea of Simmons joining his prior outpost in Sacramento.
Robinson is the latest to report on the mutual interest between the Knicks and Simmons, who spent the latter portions of last season with the Los Angeles Clippers following his departure from the Brooklyn Nets.
"I think that the combination of the shooting ... as well as his ability to play defense at a high clip are attractive to the Knicks," Robinson said on a recent appearance on the "NBA Economy Show" (h/t Let's Talk Knicks on X). "Hopefully, Ben Simmons makes his decision soon."
Simmons, who turned 29 last month, is at a crossroads in a career that began when he was the Philadelphia 76ers' top pick in the 2016 draft out of LSU. Simmons reached three All-Star teams but further momentum has been stifled by injuries, one that limited to 90 games over three seasons with the Knicks' crosstown rivals.
The former Tiger was bought out by the Nets in February after Brooklyn was left on the hook for a good bit of the five-year, $177 million he inked with the Sixers before they sent him to the city in the deal that acquired James Harden.
Nonetheless, Simmons has drawn significant interest from contending squads, including the Knicks, as the NBA offseason works through a stagnant period. Boston, Phoenix, and, ironically enough, Brown's successors in Sacramento are said to be interested in his services. In the Knicks' case, some view the battle being down between Simmons and incumbent backup Landry Shamet.
As it stands, New York's current roster allows to offer one more contract on a veteran's minimum, which would allow it to stay out of the restrictive second salary apron.
