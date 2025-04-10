Knicks Legend Urging Team to Hire Michael Malone
The New York Knicks and the rest of the league were watching as the Denver Nuggets shockingly fired head coach Michael Malone less than a week before the end of the regular season.
The move came as the Nuggets were on a four-game losing streak and fighting to stay out of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.
Carmelo Anthony, who played for both the Nuggets and Knicks in his career, believes that Malone should land with the San Antonio Spurs next season.
“If I’m San Antonio, I’m going to get Mike Malone," Anthony said on his podcast. "I’m a fan of Mike Malone — personally. I’m a fan of him. I don’t really know what happened, but I’m a fan of Mike Malone. So I would love to see him get a job ASAP. Like, San Antonio should be talking to him. That’s a great conversation."
The Spurs could be looking for a replacement for Gregg Popovich after the legendary coach suffered a stroke earlier in the season. Popovich, 76, has been with the Spurs since 1996 and could be approaching retirement after his health scare.
Mitch Johnson has served as acting head coach, but he is not guaranteed a job after the season.
Malone has been a head coach in the NBA for 12 seasons, two of which came with the Sacramento Kings and the last decade with the Nuggets, who fired him on Tuesday.
With Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox in the fold for the Spurs, Malone would be able to mimic what he was able to build with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, who led the Nuggets to a championship two years ago.
It remains to be seen what Malone's plans are, but there's a good chance he will be competing against the Knicks at some point next season.
