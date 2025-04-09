Three Knicks Regulars Out vs. Pistons
The New York Knicks will come into the Motor City with a few dents.
The injury report for Thursday's showdown with the Detroit Pistons (7 p.m. ET, MSG) lists three regular Knicks as out for a potential first-round playoff preview: OG Anunoby has a sprained thumb and Josh Hart is dealing with Patellofemoral Syndrome in his right knee while Mitchell Robinson is being held out for injury management as New York heads into the opener of its final back-to-back of the year.
Hart, working through a career-best season previously dealt with the same issue in February, causing him to miss a couple of games. Thursday's game will be just the fourth game that Hart has missed all year. Anunoby will sit out a game after partly carrying the Knicks' offensive load while Jalen Brunson was injured.
New York (50-29) is closing in on the third seed in the Eastern Conference. That will likely carry a meeting with the Pistons (43-36), who are situated in the sixth slot with three games remaining for all Eastern Conference qualifiers.
The Knicks will officially clinch No. 3 with a win or an Indiana Pacers loss while the Pistons will be sixth if they can't make up two games behind the fifth-ranked Milwaukee Bucks. Detroit, which has dropped four of its last five, closes the year with a Friday/Sunday doubleheader with those very Bucks.
The Pistons' report lists Jaden Ivey (fibula) as out while Cade Cunningham (knee) and Tobias Harris (heel) are probable. Isaiah Stewart (knee) rounds out the potential non-two-way absences as questionable.
