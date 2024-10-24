Knicks vs Celtics Opener Reaches Massive Audience
If anything, the New York Knicks are certainly popular.
TNT Sports announced that its broacast of Tuesday night's tilt between the Knicks and Boston Celtics ... as well as the folowing Western Conference clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves ... drew an average of three million viewers.
The Knicks-Celtics game was, in fact, the most-viewed early-window opening night game on the NBA docket in seven years, indirectly referencing a matchup between the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2017. Tuesday's action tips off what's expected to be TNT's final season of NBA coverage after the league struck new television deals with Amazon and NBC that kick in next year.
There was certainly no shortage of storylines that trailed each game: prior to Tuesday's tip-off, the Celtics received their championship rings from last year's championship run, the 18th in franchise history. On the other side, the Knicks hosted the New York debuts of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, whose arrivals have led many to believe that Manhattan stands as the biggest threat to the Celtics' hold on the NBA title.
Alas for New York, Boston proved why it stood alone at the end of last season: sinking an NBA single-game record-tying 29 three-pointers, the Celtics ran away with a 132-109 decision, one headlined by a 37-point, 10-assists double-double for Jayson Tatum.
In the nightcap, Lakers star LeBron James and his son Bronny became the first father-son duo to partake in an NBA game during their 110-103 win over the Timberwolves. Los Angeles' win spoiled the Minnesota debuts of former Knicks stars Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who were sent to Minneapolis in the deal that acquired Towns.
Already regarded as one of the NBA's most iconic franchises, there is a considerable amount of hype around the team after newly-minted captain Jalen Brunson guided them to 50 wins and the second seed on the Eastern Conference playoff bracket despite a plethora of injuries before Bridges and Towns came aboard. As it stands, the Knicks are slated for 24 more appearances on either TNT, ABC, or ESPN.
The next lands on Friday when New York stages its 2024-25 home opener against the Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN).
