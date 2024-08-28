All Knicks

Knicks Center Problems Causing Concern

The New York Knicks have a problem at the center position that needs to be resolved without an easy fix.

Jeremy Brener

Apr 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) rebounds in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) and center Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) rebounds in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV (8) and center Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are taking many steps in the right direction this offseason by trading for Mikal Bridges and signing OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson to long-term deals.

However, it did force them to take a step back with Isaiah Hartenstein, who signed a three-year, $87 million contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder shortly after the start of free agency.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that Hartenstein is the Knicks' biggest loss of the offseason.

"New York could not have matched the three-year, $87 million deal (2026-27 team option) Hartenstein received from Oklahoma City without chiseling out the requisite cap space. That doesn't much soften the blow," Favale writes. "Bridges' arrival might. Ditto for lineups featuring OG Anunoby and Julius Randle on the frontline. But center is now, by far, the Knicks' thinnest position without Hartenstein. Unlike Mitchell Robinson or Randle, head coach Tom Thibodeau could slot Hartenstein in the middle without having to worry about him limiting the team's dynamism at either end of the floor. That two-way impact will be missed."

There is no quick fix when it comes to replacing Hartenstein, especially with his value on the defensive end. The Knicks are getting 70 cents on the dollar with Robinson taking back his spot in the starting lineup, but it remains to be seen how much New York's interior defense will be affected.

If the Knicks can have Robinson transform his game to be more similar to Hartenstein's, this problem won't be a big one. However, it's naive to think that Robinson can just be Hartenstein. They are two different players and Robinson likely won't be able to mimic Hartenstein's role.

The Knicks don't want Robinson to be Hartenstein, they want him to be himself. However, that may mean that the Knicks take a step back if they lose too much in the post on defense.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News