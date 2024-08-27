Son of Knicks Legend Following Dad's Footsteps?
Carmelo Anthony couldn't find a way to re-don a New York Knicks jersey but the surname may still find its way onto an Empire State basketball jersey.
A few more steps wait until Manhattan, but Kiyan Anthony, the son of the former Knicks star, is potentially set to follow in his father's footsteps soon enough: the younger Anthony told longtime basketball writer Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson that his father's alma mater of Syracuse is on his collegiate shortlist and he's due to make a second visit to Central New York.
"It was definitely crazy seeing everything with my dad, everything named after him, everything like that.” Kiyan said. "I’m looking forward to taking a second visit and then nobody knows, I might go there.”
Kiyan Anthony is one of the top prospects listed in the Class of 2025 and is currently starring at Long Island Lutheran, which previously hosted St. John's star/Chicago Bulls champion Bill Wennington. Many recruiting sites have listed at or near the top of the backcourt rankings and he has also drawn the attention of major schools like Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers, and USC.
But choosing Syracuse, of course, would no doubt create its share of headlines consider what transpired two decades prior: Carmelo Anthony spent but a year with the Orange but used it well by guiding Syracuse to its first national title in 2003. The elder Anthony won the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player Award, as he scored 21 points in the championship win over Kansas.
During his time with the Knicks and Denver Nuggets, Carmelo graced the Orange's hardwood as a professional, returning to Syracuse's Carrier Dome (now known as JMA Wireless Dome) for a series of preseason games throughout his career.
Though his dad was unable to join in on the fun, Kiyan remains a fan of his successors, as he gushed about the state of the current Knicks to Robinson.
"They made a run in the playoffs, Jalen Brunson obviously doing what he is doing, so I’m just looking forward to (this season)," Kiyan said. "We got Mikal Bridges now, looking forward to seeing what the next season holds and seeing where they get.”
