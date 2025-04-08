Knicks, Hornets Linked in Trade Proposal
The New York Knicks could look to make a trade or two during the offseason to make some improvements to the roster.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a deal that would send Knicks center Mitchell Robinson and two second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams, whose deal was vetoed at the trade deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers after a failed physical.
"A rim-runner does wonders for this team on both ends of the floor, and it might want to fill that role with a cheaper, more reliable option than Robinson," Buckley wrote.
"Williams, who has another season left on his rookie deal, has encountered his own injury issues, but the 41 games he's logged during this campaign are still a number Robinson won't clear this season and also failed to reach in two of the last four."
While Williams is the better player of the two, the Hornets also have reason to make this kind of trade.
"Well, they're obviously willing to let Williams go, but you'd figure they still want a big, bouncy presence in the paint," Buckley wrote of the Hornets. "A healthy Robinson handles those duties even better than Williams, so Charlotte could see this as a chance to buy low on Robinson while also adding a couple of second-rounders to its arsenal."
A fresh start for Williams and the Hornets may be what's best for both sides. Though the Hornets initially received rookie forward Dalton Knecht in the deal with the Lakers, Williams' value has tanked since the trade was made.
Robinson and two second-round picks might not be the most enticing deal out there, but it gets Charlotte a better defensive option in the paint while New York gets a player that might be a better fit next to Karl-Anthony Towns.
