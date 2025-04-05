Knicks' OG Anunoby Must Stay Aggressive
In the month that the New York Knicks have played without Jalen Brunson, nobody has been more important than OG Anunoby.
Anunoby stepped up in a massive way on offense, making him arguably the team's best player in the stretch without Brunson.
The Athletic insider Fred Katz looked at what has made Anunoby so successful over the past few weeks.
"The New York Knicks are not at full strength, but don’t tell OG Anunoby, who has taken over the offense with All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson out for the past month," Katz writes.
"Anunoby is draining 3-pointers and scoring like never before. He’s posted at least 23 points in eight consecutive games, the longest streak of his career. But one trend stands above the rest: He is drawing fouls with vigor. And he’s doing it with a move he has never used this often. Especially lately, Anunoby, who is averaging more than 23 points during these 14 games without Brunson, is the Knicks’ most enthusiastic attacker of the basket.
" ... Anunoby is barreling through defenders, almost reminiscent of one-time Knicks forward Julius Randle, who would bully opponents on drives. Of course, once Anunoby reaches a step inside the 3-point arc, he turns into another former teammate."
Anunoby has the strength to take it to the rim through contact, and that has been a massive help for the Knicks. With Brunson coming back, he won't be expected to have as large of a role on offense, but the Knicks would benefit from having him contributing at a higher clip than before.
If Anunoby is on point when it comes to the offensive end of the floor as much as he is on defense, the Knicks will give teams fits in the playoffs.
