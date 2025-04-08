Knicks Forward Shines With Jalen Brunson Back in Lineup
The New York Knicks are happy to have Jalen Brunson back on the court, as evidenced by the team's win over the Phoenix Suns in his return at Madison Square Garden.
Brunson has been a huge staple for the Knicks offense that questions were lingering in regards to the team's scheme once he returned. Many believed that the Knicks would continue to run things mostly through Brunson, and while he controlled the ball for a good amount of time, he wasn't alone.
NBA.com writer John Schuhmann emphasized OG Anunoby's role, especially on offense, in the Knicks' win over the Suns.
"The Knicks won six of their last eight games without Jalen Brunson, but were surely happy to see him return from a 15-game absence on Sunday. Brunson shot just 3-for-9 in a victory over the Suns, but his return did not disturb the rhythm of OG Anunoby (13-for-17), who has averaged 27.6 points on a true shooting percentage of 69.9% over the last 10 games," Schuhmann writes.
Anunoby will have to continue playing a large role on offense as Brunson gets back into the swing of things, but it may be in New York's best interest to incorporate him into the offense a little more.
There's a reason why Anunoby, not Brunson, is New York's highest-paid player, and it is not just the fact that the latter is incredibly selfless and took a deal far less than his worth.
Anunoby has always been consistent, and that has led him to a long career in the NBA. Now that he has been forced to have the ball in his hands more often, he is executing.
Anunoby and Brunson need to keep this up if the Knicks want to have a shot at making a serious playoff run.
