Knicks Weekly: Jalen Brunson Returns For Final Games
Jalen Brunson is back in action for the New York Knicks as they engaged in the final five games of the 2024-25 regular season ...
Where the Knicks Stand
Team
Wins
Losses
Game Back
1. y-Cleveland
62
15
2. y-Boston
57
20
5
3. y-KNICKS
49
28
13
4. y-Indiana
46
31
16
5. y-Milwaukee
43
34
19
6. y-Detroit
43
35
19.5
(y-Clinched Playoff Spot)
While seeding still needs to be settled, the Eastern Conference postseason picture has been fully formed, as all six automatic qualifiers and four Play-In squads have been determined. The Knicks should have the third seed locked up early this week and perhaps as soon as Sunday night (they'll earn it with a win over Phoenix and if Indiana loses to Denver).
The Knicks' potential round one foe is down to either Detroit or Milwaukee. With the Knicks' playoff fate more or less sealed, fans will likely keep an eye on the season-closing doubleheader between the Pistons and Bucks that will officially determine their respective destinations. Entering the final week of regular season competition, the Knicks are currently destined to face Detroit. Saturday's annihilation of Atlanta guaranteed homecourt advantage in the first-round set.
Last Week: 3-1
The continued struggles against the Association's elite notwithstanding, the Knicks continued to handle business with Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne sidelined.
Yes, the quality of opponent left something to be desired but the way the Knicks behaved without their captain shouldn't be discounted. New York handled Portland, Philadelphia, and Atlanta by a combined margin of 47 points, allowing them to move to a season-best 21 games over .500.
Last week's exploits began with a the Knicks surviving an early challenge from the Portland Trail Blazers, as OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges scored 28 points each in a 110-93 victory. A birthday bash from Mitchell Robinson later added to the hapless woes of the Philadelphia 76ers, as the Knicks took no mercy on their fallen first-round foe from last year in a 105-91 decision.
The latest loss to top-ranked Cleveland, while disappointing and tainted by a one-sided final margin, the Knicks at least put up a decent fight for 24 minutes, sustained partly by Anunoby's continued prowess from the outside before the lack of Brunson and Co. eventually caught up with them. A Saturday trip to Atlanta ended the week on a high note, as the Knicks took a 121-105 final that was hardly as close as the final score indicated.
Player of the Week: OG Anunoby
(25.5 points, 54.5 field goal percentage, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks)
The Knicks had plenty of backcourt men step up in the wake of Brunson's injury but few have been more valuable that Anunoby, who has let his offensive talents shine in the wake of the potential medical disaster.
Anunoby is the midst of a career-best nine-game streak where he has scored at least 20 points and his defensive prowess has been equally reliable in this stretch run. Perhaps most surprisingly, the eternally stoic Anunoby wasn't shy about reminding the world about his defense, making a firm declaration that his vote for Player of the Year would be a case of self-representation.
A healthy, two-way contending Anunoby is far and away one of the biggest differences the Knicks can have on their side as they embark on this next playoff run. If he keeps it up now that Brunson is back in the fold, New York will truly boast a legitimate championship case.
Honorable Mentions
- Karl-Anthony Towns: 21.7 points, 52.3 field goal percentage, 11.7 rebounds
- Josh Hart: 14.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds
- Delon Wright: 9.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals
- Landry Shamet: 12.0 points, 3.5 three-pointers
- Mitchell Robinson: 9.0 rebounds, 8.0 points
- Mikal Bridges: 17.5 points, 52.6 field goal percentage, 4.8 assists
They Said It
“I think I should be on First Team All-Defense. I think I should win Defensive Player of the Year. I’ve always felt that way. It’s always been a goal to get stronger as the year goes on. I worked really hard. It’s about playing hard and the right way, gearing toward the playoffs — knowing that’s what really matters ... “There’s no stats for [the offensive player calling a screen to avoid you] ... There’s no stat for picking up a dribble to pass or shot attempts, like holding the other player to no shot attempts, there’s no stat for that. So [voters] can’t really tell. They just always give it to the big men.”-OG Anunoby (h/t Kristian Winfield, New York Daily News & Stefan Bondy, New York Post)
This Week
Sunday: Phoenix
(7 p.m. ET, MSG)
Brunson is set to return for the Knicks' final interconference game of the regular season. Time will tell if its one of the last times we see the Suns as currently constructed: the Suns (35-42) enter this week two games out of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament and they won't even have the comfort of Kevin Durant (ankle) with them. The Knicks will go for not only their 50th win but also a season sweep, as they dealt a 138-122 defeat to the Suns in November.
Tuesday: Boston
(7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
Boston still has an extraordinarily slim chance of catching Cleveland for the top seed in the East but it's quite likely that both sides will be playing for pride by the time tip-off arrives. If anything, it's a solid test for a Knicks group that has had its highly-publicized problems with the Celtics (57-20), who have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA at the right time: since dropping a 123-116 decision to the Cavaliers on Feb. 28, Boston has won all but two of its ensuing 17 and will look for its first four-game season sweep of the Knicks since 2010-11.
Thursday: @ Detroit
(7 p.m. ET, MSG)
This duel with Detroit might be the most important game the Knicks have left on their regular season docket: their place in the third seed might be well-clinched by the time Thursday rolls around but it's quite possible that they'll facing the Pistons (43-35) in the playoffs. A debate will no doubt be staged over whether the Knicks should stage a potential postseason preview or rest their primary men to gear toward a more favorable matchup with Milwaukee. Detroit has won each of the last two meetings with the Knicks, the last being a 124-119 thriller at MSG on Jan. 13.
Friday: Cleveland
(7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV)
It's fair to say that the Knicks missed out on their last chance to make a statement in the regular season with Wednesday's loss to the Cavs. Again, seeding should likely be secure by the time Cleveland (62-15) arrives in Manhattan to face the Knicks in the home finale and it's quite possible that load management could come into play for both sides. The Cavaliers might have a little something to play for: they have an outside shot of setting a single-season record for victories and their first four-game season sweep of the Knicks since 2016-17 would no doubt feel a little sweet considering the metropolitan flack they've gotten over the last few seasons.
Sunday: @ Brooklyn
(1 p.m. ET, MSG)
The Knicks close out the regular season with a crosstown clash. long-eliminated from postseason contention, Brooklyn (25-52) probably wouldn't mind ending a somewhat respectable season on a down note as they jockey with the rest of the damned for draft positioning. Should the Knicks acquiesce, they would own their first 10-game winning streak against the Nets since the local rivalry tipped off in 1976.
