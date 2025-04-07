Knicks Get 50th Win in Jalen Brunson's Return
The New York Knicks gave Jalen Brunson a royal welcome back on Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns.
OG Anunoby was happy to show Brunson what he was missing as the Knicks took down Phoenix by a 112-98 final at Madison Square Garden. With the landmark victory, the Knicks (50-28) have won at least half-a-hundred in consecutive seasons for the first time since four straight occasions in 1991-95.
Though Brunson, playing for the first time since an ankle injury sidelined him on March 4, struggled in his awaited return, Anunoby kept up his torrid scoring pace with 32 points on 13-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-8 from three. Anunoby has now earned at least 20 points in 10 consecutive games, extending his career-best tally and tying Karl-Anthony Towns for the longest such streak for a Knick this season.
Towns had a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double while Mikal Bridges added 22 tallies. Brunson was rusty in his first foray since the injury (3-of-9 from the field) but his only successful three-pointer of the night gave the Knicks a permanent double-figure lead in the last stanzas.
The Knicks return to action on Tuesday when they face the second-ranked Boston Celtics at MSG (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).
