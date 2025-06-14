Knicks Clock Running Out on Kevin Durant Trade
The New York Knicks have been linked to a trade for Kevin Durant for a few weeks, but the sweepstakes could soon be coming to a close.
Though recent reports have suggested the Knicks are no longer in on a Durant trade, minds can change on a dime in the NBA.
If the Knicks want to change their mind on Durant, they will have to act quick as Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro believes a trade could come swiftly.
“I expect Kevin Durant will be traded from the Phoenix Suns next week,” Gambadoro said.
“There’s a lot of stuff out there. Some of it’s accurate, a lot of it is not accurate. We’ve said it all along that he will be traded by the draft. Outside shot that something happens sooner. But I’m gonna say that next week, my expectations are Kevin Durant is traded.”
Gambadoro mentions the fact that there are so inaccuracies when it comes to some of the rumors in the Durant saga, so that could be related to the Knicks and their desire to acquire him.
Durant makes a lot of sense as a trade target for the Knicks, because he fits the timeline of a team that wants to win as soon as possible. New York is doing everything in its power to try and win next year, and Durant certainly helps with that.
The Knicks have the trade assets to acquire Durant, like OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns or Mikal Bridges, so a deal wouldn't be impossible to come up with.
The question about a trade comes with whether the Knicks would be willing to extend Durant for two more years and pay around $60 million per season when he is 38 and 39 years old.
Given the quick timing and the Suns' desire to possibly acquire a pick or two in this year's draft, it may not work out in the cards for the Knicks.
