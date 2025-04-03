Knicks Could Acquire Blazers Star
The New York Knicks could be looking for a true difference-maker in another trade this offseason if they are unable to get deeper in the Eastern Conference playoffs this spring.
That's why Fadeaway World writer Eddie Bitar suggests that the Knicks could trade for Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant.
"Jerami Grant's versatility and scoring ability have been highlights in his tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers. However, his performance this season has shown inconsistencies, with averages lower than in previous years," Bitar writes.
"Despite this, Grant's ability to play multiple positions and contribute on both ends remains valuable for any title-contending team. Although he is only posting 14.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season, he is under contract for $32,000,001, $34,206,898, and $36,413,790 (player option) over the next three seasons."
In Bitar's proposed deal, Grant would go to the Knicks for Mitchell Robinson and Mikal Bridges.
"Acquiring Grant would likely necessitate trading Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson. While this is a significant price, Grant's experience and skill set could provide the Knicks with a versatile forward who could be an immediate replacement if Bridges doesn't perform as expected in the postseason," Bitar writes.
It would be malpractice for the Knicks to part ways with Bridges just one year after sending away five picks for him to the Brooklyn Nets. That being said, Bridges will have just one year remaining on his contract after the season, and contract extension negotiations should be underway.
If those negotiations go south or sideways, the Knicks could lose Bridges without getting much in return. Therefore, the Knicks could get ahead of the curve by swapping out Bridges for Grant, who will have two more seasons on his deal before a $36 million player option in the 2027-28 season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!