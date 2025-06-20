Knicks Could Reunite With Former Fan-Favorite
The Toronto Raptors are doing everything in their power to insert themselves into this offseason's principle storylines. Their fingerprints are all over some of the biggest trade rumors of the summer, and they're constantly teasing the media as a prime candidate to shake up the NBA Draft order with under a week to go until the main event.
They're doing all this with a middling roster full of unexciting fringe-assets, talented players like RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram who are emerged or entering their primes with seemingly no appeal outside of Toronto.
According to league insider Jake Fischer, the Raptors are looking to make a splash.
“Sources say that the Raptors would be willing to part with either RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for a significant roster upgrade," he said. "Several league figures with knowledge of the Raptors’ thinking have likewise asserted that they could show a willingness to move center Jakob Poeltl as well."
The point guard first made a name for himself as an up-and-coming Knick, a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate between his far-ranging shooting stroke and scoring aggression. He grew desirable enough to develop into a big enough name to help facilitate the OG Anunoby as he and Barrett departed New York for the north.
He agreed to a length contract with the Raptors at the end of the first fragmented season he spent in Toronto, but missed the majority of last year in his first injury-marred campaign. As much as the Knicks may be enticed to bring the big-time bucket back home, the remaining $130 million on Quickley's four-year deal is no small swallow.
He's also outgrown the backup role he thrived in with the Knicks, and would have to slot into the guard spot opposite Jalen Brunson in a potential return, where he'd further diminish the team's already-stretched defense and likely cost a few core pieces to make another trade happen.
If their coaching search has shown us anything, though, the Knicks aren't the type to leave any stones unturned, and the Raptors are just anxious enough to pull off another wild move of this sort.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!