Toronto Raptors Emerge as Top Contender for Giannis Antetokounmpo After Odds Surge
The Toronto Raptors are no longer just a long shot in the Giannis Antetokounmpo conversation.
After weeks of steady movement, the Raptors have climbed to +800 on DraftKings SportsbookToronto Raptors Emerge as Top Contender for Giannis Antetokounmpo After Odds Surge to acquire the two-time MVP this offseason. That gives Toronto the fourth-shortest odds in the league and an implied 11% chance of pulling off one of the most ambitious trades in franchise history.
Only the Milwaukee Bucks (−140), San Antonio Spurs (+380), and Houston Rockets (+450) sit ahead of Toronto as the betting favorites to be Antetokounmpo’s team next season. The Raptors have now leapfrogged several teams including the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New York Knicks, as speculation around Antetokounmpo’s future continues to build.
The odds shift follows a growing belief that Toronto is planning something significant. Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported that there is “mutual interest” between Antetokounmpo and the Raptors. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst also noted that Toronto is in the market for a “big fish” this offseason as the franchise looks to take a meaningful step forward.
Antetokounmpo has not requested a trade, and the Bucks have not indicated a willingness to move him. But the situation in Milwaukee is growing more complicated. Damian Lillard will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles, and the team is coming off its third consecutive first-round playoff exit. Around the league, there’s increasing speculation that the Bucks may eventually be forced to reconsider their timeline.
Toronto appears to be preparing for that possibility. The Raptors’ interest in Antetokounmpo dates back to the 2013 draft, when the front office attempted to trade up to select him. Since then, that interest has never really gone away.
If a deal becomes possible, the Raptors are one of the few teams with the pieces to make it work. Any serious offer would likely start with Scottie Barnes. Matching Antetokounmpo’s salary would require including either RJ Barrett or a combination of younger players including Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji. Toronto also holds all of its future first-round picks, plus the No. 9 pick in this year’s draft, giving them the flexibility to stay competitive in a bidding war.
It’s still far from certain that Milwaukee will move on from its franchise cornerstone, but the Raptors are now closer to the conversation than they’ve been in years. A month ago, Toronto was listed at +5000, implying just a 2% chance. Today, they’re among the top contenders.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
