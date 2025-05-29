Knicks On the Ropes Thanks to Star’s Defensive Woes
The New York Knicks would never have gotten this close to the NBA Finals without Jalen Brunson. The All-NBA guard has the historic franchise back in the mix with their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, having delivered big performances and clutch shots at nearly every turn.
He and his team aren't perfect, though. As good as they are, there are reasons why they now sit one game away from elimination. The Indiana Pacers have matched his firepower with the personnel and preparation to take advantage of New York's thin rotation, rigid game planning and defensive lapses, each of which have been heavily exploited by the Pacers in running up a 3-1 series advantage.
Most of those issues go back to the same larger logistical issues posed by their talented starting lineup. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson are each capable of scorching two-way play when they're right, but Brunson's and Karl-Anthony Towns' limitations as defenders have been partially to blame for the team's fading title dreams.
The Towns alarms started going off immediately, with the seven-footer lacking the instincts and quickness to cleanly execute rotations, step out on shooters and functionally drop as the deep pick-and-roll defender.
It looked ugly at times, but he's at least a large body to throw at someone when he's positioned right. The All-Star looks a lot better when a real defensive center is behind him to man the back line, which he's demonstrated at points between his last two playoff runs.
Brunson does not have that liberty. The thick guard stands at just 6'2 and rarely contests with the same intensity or smarts he often deploys on offense, another Knicks weakness the Pacers were deliberate on immediately keying in on.
Tyrese Haliburton and his band of merry screeners were insistent on hunting Brunson and dragging him into every action, and he didn't do much of anything to deter anyone. He's reported to have allowed the most points as the man guarding the pick of anyone who was involved as he was in the last 12 years of playoff data, with Indiana strolling to 1.63 points per such possessions on his watch.
Haliburton, who'll often get the rapid-fire Indiana offense started by dribbling the ball right up to the top of the key, was often greeted by Brunson at the point of attack through designated matchips or switches. They dared him to make the necessary moves to contain ball handlers, and found open space to work into every time he hesitated.
Each team's stopping strategies have made for noticeable differences between the two Eastern Conference finalists. While everyone on Indiana's side is committed to working within the system and moves with just as much pace on defense as they do on offense, New York is constantly having to patch over holes created by their most depended-upon players.
This is part of the reason why some of the non-Brunson lineups have had some fourth quarter success, as everyone else in their expanded rotation is better equipped to play a role. He's been brilliant as the team's initiator and constant go-to option down the stretch of games, but he's cost his team dearly on the other end of the floor.
