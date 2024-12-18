Knicks Could Trade Precious Achiuwa

All Knicks

Precious Achiuwa could be on the trade block for the New York Knicks.

Dec 15, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cory Joseph (10) dribbles around New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are feeling pressure to improve the team as they are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

While the Knicks have done well, they aren't satisfied, nor are they lined up for a deeper playoff run than the previous two years.

The Athletic's Law Murray talks about the idea of the Knicks trading Precious Achiuwa before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

"Achiuwa signed a contract that doesn’t make him trade-eligible until January. But that’s also when the Knicks can expect Mitchell Robinson to return," Murray writes.

"Putting Achiuwa and Robinson on the floor together would be malpractice, so Achiuwa should be expendable with the Knicks needing another playable wing, preferably with more skill than what Achiuwa presents."

The Knicks like what Achiuwa brings to the table. That's why they re-signed him to a one-year, $6 million contract during the offseason and are happy to see him back on the floor after dealing with a hamstring injury for the first month or so of the year.

The Knicks don't have many trade assets to work with after sending most of them away to acquire Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason, but Achiuwa is someone who could fetch them some decent value on the trade market as an expiring contract.

There isn't many rumors surrounding Achiuwa being dealt, but the Knicks could float him around in trade talks if Robinson returns and looks strong. That being said, the Knicks will need some form of insurance when Robinson returns after being out for so long, and that's the role Achiuwa can play for the Knicks.

The Knicks' solution to their problems may simply be to let time play out and allow the players on their roster to get healthy, but if they are complacent, it could end up being their downfall.

