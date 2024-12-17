Knicks Guard Takes Huge Step Toward Return
One of the New York Knicks' top picks — of the G League draft — made his long-awaited debut on Monday night.
Landry Shamet took to New York hardwood for the first time since enduring a dislocated shoulder in the preseason, suiting up for the Westchester Knicks in White Plains. The lasting veteran came off the bench to score 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting with three rebounds in 19 minutes. It was all part of a 123-117 win over Charlotte's affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, at Westchester County Center.
Shamet was a late signing over the offseason but quickly endeared himself to the Knicks' roster and rotation. He seemed well on his way to securing a role in both before the injury but the Knicks used the second choice (behind Matt Ryan) in the G League to maintain his services within the system. The former Phoenix Sun averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in four exhibition showings.
The Knicks could use all the depth scoring they can get: while Miles McBride and Cameron Payne have risen to the occasion, the team ranks dead-last in the NBA in second unit tallies with only 20.4 per game. Shamet shot a career-best 43.1 percent from the field with the Washington Wizards last season en route to 7.1 per game.
Monday was an eventful night for the Knicks' prospects, who earned their sixth win in a row. The triumph over the Swarm heralded the return of Moses Brown to the lineup and they also secured a spot in the NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando. Brown, a New York City native, returned to White Plains after a brief stint with the NBA's Indiana Pacers and tallied a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Westchester is the defending winner of the Showcase Cup and road to a repeat gets underway on Thursday against the Valley Suns (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!