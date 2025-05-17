Celtics Show Knicks Respect After Loss
Nearly 10 years after the New York Knicks added him as the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Kristaps Porzingis finally got to experience springtime at Madison Square Garden.
Alas for the Latvian legend, he has long taken on the role of a New York opponent.
Porzingis' first championship defense is over, as he and the Boston Celtics saw their season end in 119-81 fashion on Friday night at MSG as the victims of the Knicks' first conference finals trek since 2000. The win allowed New York to take the best-of-seven second-round set by a 4-2 final, which sets up an ECF date with the Indiana Pacers.
Though despondent in defeat, Porzingis at least partly appreciated the fulfillment of the prophecy his arrival was supposed to fulfill, expressing awe at the Knicks and their 19,000-plus supporters on hand to witness history.
"Honestly, the support from the Knicks fans was through the roof tonight and all throughout the playoffs," Porzingis said in video from SNY. "Unbelievable fans, unbelievable city, and there's a side of me that's very very happy, that's very happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best. They're class players that we played against and they've done great things and I wish them nothing but success."
Mutual respect flowed from both sides as the latest edition of the regional rivalry met its end with the Knicks' win. The second round set marked the 15th playoff series between New York and Boston, the second-most common matchup in the history of the NBA postseason. The Celtics still own a record 18 championships but the Knicks have denied many more, as they now led the all-time series 8-7 after sealing the deal on Friday.
Historical hatred, however, went by the wayside as each said its farewells. Celtics boss Joe Mazzulla, for example, praised Manhattan counterpart Tom Thibodeau, who previously lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy as Doc Rivers' right-hand man during Boston's 17th title run in 2008.
"You've got to tip your hat off to the Knicks," Mazzulla said in video from SNY. "They outplayed us, they played better. I'm happy for Thibs, he's been coaching for a long time. To me, that's the biggest thing ... that guy's a lifer, man. He's everything a coach is all about, and he deserves it."
Thibodeau and his proteges returned the remarks in turn, notably praising their green adversaries for stepping up in the wake of franchise face Jayson Tatum's devastating Achilles injury toward the end of Game 4. Though a full comeback was not to be, Boston did muster enough to earn a 48-hour extension with a Tatum-less one-sided win in Game 5 on Wednesday.
"Unfortunate injury to Jayson Tatum, but they're a terrific organization," Thibodeau said in video from SNY. "Joe Mazzulla's a terrific coach, great players, first-class organization. Hats off to them to the season they had in defending their championship."
"Upset or not, whatever it is, we beat a great team," Knicks captain Jalen Brunson said in another video from SNY. "They obviously lost a huge piece but regardless. The way they came out in Game 5, they're still a great team."
Time will tell if this series served as a changing of the guard in the Eastern Conference: while the Knicks will play for an NBA Finals berth against the Indiana Pacers, Boston is looking at uncomfortable questions about its future. This is the first time the Celtics have fallen short of the conference final round since 2021, when they were swept by the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round.
With the payroll set to jettison above half-a-billion if the current roster stays in tact, Boston, which is in the midst of an ownership transfer from Boston Basketball Partners to a group led by Massachusetts-born businessman Bill Chisholm, could be forced to deal away some familiar faces, from last year's championship run, especially with so much uncertainty surrounding Tatum.
Jaylen Brown, Boston's leading scorer on Friday before an early six-foul disqualification, attempted to place an optimistic spin on the road ahead despite a potentially disappointing last ride.
"Things didn't go our way this year, and it's unfortunate. But we hold our head up regardless," Brown said, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN. "Losing to the Knicks feels like death. But I was always taught that there's life after death, so we'll get ready for whatever's next in the journey."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!