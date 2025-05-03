Knicks Defense Faces Major Test vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks are relieved after advancing to the second round of the playoffs, but no reprieve will be granted when they face off against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics have one of the best offenses in the NBA, and they will test the Knicks in their second round series.
"The Celtics are perimeter bombers, owners of the league’s second-ranked offense during the regular season. They take more 3-pointers than any team has, ever — nearly 50 a game. And while the Knicks were one of the NBA’s best defenses at restricting long-range attempts during the regular season, that did not show in the four matchups with Boston," The Athletic insider Fred Katz wrote.
"All four were losses, three of them annihilations.
"The Celtics’ creators exploited shoddy pick-and-roll coverage, and the Knicks allowed 3 after 3 for most of the four games until New York finally kept it close in a late-season match after Boston had already clinched its playoff seeding.
"How the Knicks defend the pick-and-roll will be a key to Game 1 in Boston.
"The Pistons attacked Brunson and Towns, New York’s two weak points, during the first round. The Celtics will zero in on the duo even more, placing additional pressure on the wings whose purpose it is to insulate them: Anunoby, who has a chance to make an All-Defensive Team; Hart, a ferocious competitor; and Bridges, who is defending better than he has all season."
The Knicks struggled to defend the Celtics all year in each of the four meetings between the two teams, but New York will have to make some adjustments quickly if they want to pull out a series win against Boston.
New York is seeking its first Eastern Conference Finals berth in 25 years, so a lot is on the line. Getting the defense right for the series is the first step towards making history happen.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!