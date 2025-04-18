Knicks vs. Pistons Predictions: First-Round Series Win?
The New York Knicks are set to kick off their 2025 postseason against the Detroit Pistons in a matchup that is expected to be physical, competitive and very close.
How will the Knick fare this offseason? Well, expectations aren't very high heading into the playoffs, but that isn't stopping New York and their locker room from believing they can go on a deeper run this year than they have in the last few.
So, before tipoff against the Pistons, here's how Knicks On SI sees their first series playing out.
Geoff Magliocchetti
This Pistons team should be quite familiar to New Yorkers: the modern Detroiters resembles the famed 2017 New York Yankees, a team that overachieved amidst a plan for greater things. Time will tell if those greater endeavors are fully realized (one can argue that they have not in The Bronx, but that's a discussion for our baseball sites) but the undeniable current truths is that they're fun to the casual observer and scary to an opponent, who knows their foe is playing with house money.
No team competing in the NBA playoffs' opening round faces a more thankless task than the Knicks: first-round victories are no longer euphoric or a sign of progress and if they do beat the Pistons, critics will claim they "did what they were supposed to do." But if there's thing the active Knicks have done well, it's handle the things they're supposed to handle. They might make things harder than they have to be, but they're at least capable get the postseason job done in the early stages.
Prediction: Knicks in 6
Noah Strackbein
The Knicks know what's on the line. This isn't about winning a playoff series, it's about shutting down the noise that has followed them all season long. And with Jalen Brunson healthy and the starting lineup in place, they should be able to role with their star power unlike last year.
If New York can click on offense, they're hard to beat. That's going to come down to Brunson, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, with the help of names like Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson adding sparks throughout the series.
The pressure is high and the expectations are seemingly low, but the Knicks should be able to walk away winners.
Prediction: Knicks in 6
Jeremy Brener
The Knicks are coming into the playoffs not at full strength, and that puts them on upset alert for the series.
They're facing a Pistons team that hasn't been to the playoffs as a group yet, but J.B. Bickerstaff knows how to coach in the postseason, and veterans like Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder, Tobias Harris and former Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. have also been there before.
The Pistons have nothing to lose and everything to gain, while the Knicks are on the opposite end of the spectrum.
If Cade Cunningham is ready for the moment, the Knicks will be in trouble. I think he could match Jalen Brunson, and for that, I like Detroit in the series.
Prediction: Pistons in 6
