All Knicks

Knicks vs. Pistons Predictions: First-Round Series Win?

How will the New York Knicks fare in a fateful postseason tilt with the Detroit Pistons?

Geoff Magliocchetti, Jeremy Brener, Noah Strackbein

Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are set to kick off their 2025 postseason against the Detroit Pistons in a matchup that is expected to be physical, competitive and very close.

How will the Knick fare this offseason? Well, expectations aren't very high heading into the playoffs, but that isn't stopping New York and their locker room from believing they can go on a deeper run this year than they have in the last few.

So, before tipoff against the Pistons, here's how Knicks On SI sees their first series playing out.

Geoff Magliocchetti

This Pistons team should be quite familiar to New Yorkers: the modern Detroiters resembles the famed 2017 New York Yankees, a team that overachieved amidst a plan for greater things. Time will tell if those greater endeavors are fully realized (one can argue that they have not in The Bronx, but that's a discussion for our baseball sites) but the undeniable current truths is that they're fun to the casual observer and scary to an opponent, who knows their foe is playing with house money.

No team competing in the NBA playoffs' opening round faces a more thankless task than the Knicks: first-round victories are no longer euphoric or a sign of progress and if they do beat the Pistons, critics will claim they "did what they were supposed to do." But if there's thing the active Knicks have done well, it's handle the things they're supposed to handle. They might make things harder than they have to be, but they're at least capable get the postseason job done in the early stages.

Prediction: Knicks in 6

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) battles for position New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa
Apr 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) battles for position New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) and guard Landry Shamet (44) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Noah Strackbein

The Knicks know what's on the line. This isn't about winning a playoff series, it's about shutting down the noise that has followed them all season long. And with Jalen Brunson healthy and the starting lineup in place, they should be able to role with their star power unlike last year.

If New York can click on offense, they're hard to beat. That's going to come down to Brunson, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns, with the help of names like Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson adding sparks throughout the series.

The pressure is high and the expectations are seemingly low, but the Knicks should be able to walk away winners.

Prediction: Knicks in 6

Jeremy Brener

The Knicks are coming into the playoffs not at full strength, and that puts them on upset alert for the series.

They're facing a Pistons team that hasn't been to the playoffs as a group yet, but J.B. Bickerstaff knows how to coach in the postseason, and veterans like Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroder, Tobias Harris and former Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. have also been there before.

The Pistons have nothing to lose and everything to gain, while the Knicks are on the opposite end of the spectrum.

If Cade Cunningham is ready for the moment, the Knicks will be in trouble. I think he could match Jalen Brunson, and for that, I like Detroit in the series.

Prediction: Pistons in 6

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Geoff Magliocchetti
GEOFF MAGLIOCCHETTI

Editor-In-Chief at All Knicks

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News