Knicks Losing Streak Reveals Biggest Trade Need

Speculation that the New York Knicks would go out and buy another helpful bench hand seemed to die with 2025, with the increasingly-successful contenders looking less needy for additional help than antsy fans would have initially guessed. The rotation looked complete, and they added to their NBA Cup win to enter 2026 with a 23-10 record.

That was before the Curse of the Cup caught up to the Knicks. Teams who win the midseason tournament have historically slid into mediocre stretches shortly after briefly tasting greatness, and now acquiring an outsider seems more intriguing than ever before.

There isn't just one obvious area of need for New York; they've struggled defensively, particularly at holding up around the perimeter, and would certainly appreciate a little bit more ball-handling to keep Jalen Brunson from having to do too much at once.

Jan 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) idk Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

They'd certainly appreciate Josh Hart back in the lineup, but you can't fake size. If these guys do anything, it'll be centered around bringing another sturdy big aboard.

"The frontcourt likely needs more solidifying," ESPN's Vincent Goodwill wrote. "The Knicks are always watching center Mitchell Robinson's health and don't want to lean too much on Karl-Anthony Towns given his propensity for foul trouble and his defensive shortcomings. A rugged forward who could ease the burden on OG Anunoby would certainly be welcomed on a team that is barely middle of the pack in defensive efficiency. But New York is right up against the second apron; any help will be hard to find."

Poking Through Available Assets

The Knicks have few small contracts to float in most trade proposals, and most of those deals belong to pieces like Robinson and Miles McBride who remain crucial to New York's operation.

If there's one exception to that generalization, though, it's Guerschon Yabusele, the disappointing offseason signee who's trade likelihood seems to increase by the day. He doesn't work as a deep cut in the Knicks' rotation, but he doesn't make much money and could presumably convince other teams that a change of scenery could be all he needs to return to his effectiveness as a shooter.

ESPN's Zach Kram agrees that he'd be the guy to headline a potential margin deal.

"The Knicks' depth has improved despite a disappointing showing from Guerschon Yabusele, whose scoring average has dropped from 11 points per game in Philadelphia last season to 3.2 in New York," he wrote. "Trading for the Clippers' Nicolas Batum would give the Knicks a more reliable veteran in the frontcourt, and it wouldn't require a lot to acquire him, which is a necessity because New York can't deal any of its future first-rounders after the Mikal Bridges blockbuster."

Nov 20, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Batum was on the fringes of the league nearly a decade ago, an appendage on the Charlotte Hornets who looked like his NBA lifespan was quickly deteriorating. But ever since he made his move to the Clippers six seasons ago, he's committed to playing a savvy veteran form of the 3&D archetype, and remains productive midway through his 18th season.

The size and positional fluidity he brings to the Knicks can help restore order to their ailing team defense. The Knicks' defense ranks as the league's third-worst over this recent 10-game span, and they could really use someone who'll coach while he's playing while sticking to his niche on offense.

Finding a Yabusele taker remains the challenge for New York's management, but a trade like the one proposed that can consolidate their size and defense could be just what the Knicks need to restore eastern order.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!