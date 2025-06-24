Knicks Don't Need Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks and the rest of the league are feeling the weight of the offseason after blockbuster trades sent Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
The Knicks were in that boat a year ago when they traded for Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and there's a chance the team could make another big move or two this offseason.
While a blockbuster trade could happen, SB Nation writer Michael Zeno built a case for why the Knicks shouldn't make a move.
"The Knicks were two games from the NBA Finals. If they didn’t have a once-in-a-lifetime collapse in Game 1, they’d have forced Game 7 in MSG for a spot in the dance," Zeno wrote.
"With the Eastern Conference missing a definitive top dog next year, who’s saying the Knicks, with better depth and adjustments, can’t make the NBA Finals and compete for a championship? Isn’t it worth giving it a shot with a new coach?"
The Knicks are already considered to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, but they have to account for the fact that other teams will also look to take advantage and get better.
The Magic already did that by trading for Bane, and other teams are expected to follow suit with moves of their own.
Last year, the Knicks adopted the mindset of being the aggressors as opposed to the team being patient and waiting for what others will do.
If there is even a shadow of a doubt that the Knicks aren't capable of winning the NBA Finals as constructed, they should explore their options to make another big splash this summer.
