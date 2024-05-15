Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo Blasts Pacers After Game 5
The series between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers has been physical through five games, and it reached a fever pitch in Tuesday's Game 5.
With a little more than four minutes in the third quarter, Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo and Pacers center Myles Turner appeared to get in some sort of a squabble.
DiVincenzo and Turner both received technical fouls and were substituted after the play, but the Knicks guard spoke about the altercation postgame.
"They were trying to be tough guys," DiVincenzo said of the Pacers. "That's not their identity... Nobody's gonna fight in the NBA. Take the foul, keep it moving. You're not a tough guy, just keep it moving."
Going into Game 6 on Friday, it's quite possible that the Pacers will take DiVincenzo's words and use it as motivation as their season is on the line. But the Knicks don't appear to be concerned or phased.
Despite losing the two games in Indianapolis during the series, the Knicks responded back with an emphatic win back in front of their home fans. It will be tough to close out the series on the road, but if they build the energy themselves, they will have a shot to end the Pacers season on their home floor.
