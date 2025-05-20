Knicks Enemies Coming to ECF Coverage
TNT Sports' assembly of analysts for the Eastern Conference Finals will likely have New York Knicks fans reaching for the mute button.
TNT's swan song for its 36-year tenure of broadcasting NBA games will feature no shortage of metropolitan detractors when the Knicks face the Indiana Pacers for an NBA Finals bid.
Per parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, Reggie Miller, perhaps the face of the Knicks and Pacers' enduring postseason rivalry, will serve as a game analyst alongside Stan Van Gundy. The four-to-seven games between the Knicks and Pacers will serve as the final NBA games broadcast on TNT before a new NBA media deal kicks in, one that welcome Amazon and NBC to the fold.
Draymond Green, a recent entrant to the Knicks' expansive list of public enemies, will join TNT's famed "Inside the NBA" crew at the studio desk for the opening games in New York. "inside the NBA" is set to broadcast live from both Madison Square Garden and Gainbridge Fieldhouse during the series.
The career-long Pacer Miller, of course, needs no introduction to Knicks fans: he was the face of the Indiana franchise when the two sides evenly split six postseason showdowns between 1993 and 2000. Amidst several verbal battles with Knicks super fan and renowned director Spike Lee, Miller crashed several Garden parties, his famous incident being his sinking of eight points in nine seconds during game of the 1995 conference semifinals, which Indiana won 4-3.
Green, on the other hand, drew the wrath of Knicks fans in March, when he baselessly accused Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns of sitting out of a visit from his Golden State Warriors to avoid an awkward reunion with Bay Area star and former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Jimmy Butler.
Towns, in fact, had skipped the game due to personal reasons, namely a bereavement leave after Sarah Holtzman, a close friend of his partner Jordyn Woods, passed away after a bout with breast cancer. Green later offered condolences but never officially apologized for his theory.
Even Van Gundy, the brother of beloved former Knicks boss Jeff, isn't exempt from metropolitan scorn: the former head coach of Orlando Magic and more scoffed at the idea of a "love affair" between the Knicks and their fans, referring to Manhattan supporters as "front-running fans" in an interview with Steve Serby of the New York Post.
Alas for Knicks fans, TNT will have full reign of the ECF while Mike Breen and his own crew will call the Western edition between Oklahoma City and Minnesota on ESPN and ABC. Breen, of course, has been the longtime television voice of the Knicks on MSG Network alongside Walt "Clyde" Frazier and notably called New York's clinching blowout victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern semis last weekend.
