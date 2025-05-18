Knicks Rumors Explode After Giannis Antetokounmpo Post
If Giannis Antetokounmpo bucks the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks could be the first to step in.
Antetokounmpo himself provided only further fuel to the metropolitan fire in the wee hours of Sunday morning: responding to fan inquiries in an impromptu ask-me-anything session on X, Antetokounmpo had just two words when one questioner wondered about his "favorite city to play in on the road."
"New York," Antetokounmpo bluntly and briefly declared, setting off a flurry of activity in the replies.
To be fair, there are two teams based in New York City and the Knicks' in-city rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, have been at the forefront of the early Antetokounmpo speculation. Picking New York as a favorite road trip destination is also nothing new among NBA stars, as gushing over such declarations once metaphorically fed Knicks fans through previous lost seasons.
Of course, the Knicks' ongoing success in the NBA Playoffs will no doubt serve as a selling point for any major name interested in a change of scenery and their names will likely find their way into the Manhattan rumor mill. Such a story needs little further exposition, as the Knicks are back in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in a quarter-century, set to face the Indiana Pacers for an NBA Finals bid.
Antetokounmpo is one of the primary names potentially on the move this offseason, as Milwaukee could retool following another postseason disappointment. The Bucks endured a first-round defeat at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, whom the Knicks will face in the ECF, for the second consecutive season and have made little headway in earning another championship despite adding Damian Lillard to the fold after their 2021 triumph.
What the Knicks could offer Milwaukee is a whole other question now that most of their future draft stock was invested in postseason heroes Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. But the two sides will likely continue to be linked in basketball fanfiction and Antetokounmpo's apparent love of New York will only keep things rolling.
